Coroner to investigate death of Brett Forte, Rick Maddison

UPDATE: A CORONER will investigate Brett Forte and Rick Maddison's deaths.

The Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart on Tuesday vowed the police would assist the coroner fully in an investigation into the Toowoomba officer's death and how his killer Rick Maddison was killed.

"The overarching investigation into both of these deaths will be thorough and meticulous and transparent," he said.

The investigation will look at Maddison's previous interactions with police, and the circumstances around Senior Constable Forte intercepted Maddison's car at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley.

The police will hold a memorial for Senior Constable Forte that Mr Stewart described as "akin to a state funeral".

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Queensland Police Union would be setting up a fund to allow the public to support the Forte family.

"The Queensland Police Union normally sets up an account for the community to show their support. And the

Queensland Police Union ensures those funds are received by family members," he said.

"So information will come out in the near future and I encourage all Queenslanders to show their support.

EARLIER: POLICE were prepared to hold a week-long siege to catch Rick Maddison if they needed to.

Specialist police had Maddison's "stronghold" surrounded and had the technology to monitor it clearly even in complete darkness.

For hours, the officers tried to negotiate with the man who shot their colleague Brett Forte.

Even after Maddison made a break for it and shot at police, the officers called on him to stop.

But when Maddison ignored repeated calls for him to drop his weapon police opened fire, killing him.

Maddison's gunfire damaged an armoured vehicle, shattering glass and injuring another an officer during his failed escape.