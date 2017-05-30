24°
Coroner to investigate death of Brett Forte, Rick Maddison

Geoff Egan
30th May 2017

UPDATE: A CORONER will investigate Brett Forte and Rick Maddison's deaths.

The Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart on Tuesday vowed the police would assist the coroner fully in an investigation into the Toowoomba officer's death and how his killer Rick Maddison was killed.

"The overarching investigation into both of these deaths will be thorough and meticulous and transparent," he said.

The investigation will look at Maddison's previous interactions with police, and the circumstances around Senior Constable Forte intercepted Maddison's car at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley.

The police will hold a memorial for Senior Constable Forte that Mr Stewart described as "akin to a state funeral".

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Queensland Police Union would be setting up a fund to allow the public to support the Forte family.

"The Queensland Police Union normally sets up an account for the community to show their support. And the

Queensland Police Union ensures those funds are received by family members," he said.

"So information will come out in the near future and I encourage all Queenslanders to show their support.

EARLIER: POLICE were prepared to hold a week-long siege to catch Rick Maddison if they needed to.

Specialist police had Maddison's "stronghold" surrounded and had the technology to monitor it clearly even in complete darkness.

For hours, the officers tried to negotiate with the man who shot their colleague Brett Forte.

Even after Maddison made a break for it and shot at police, the officers called on him to stop.

But when Maddison ignored repeated calls for him to drop his weapon police opened fire, killing him.

Maddison's gunfire damaged an armoured vehicle, shattering glass and injuring another an officer during his failed escape.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Minister Mark Ryan on Tuesday remembered Senior Constable Forte as a hero.

"It is the one scenario that we all fear. That an officer simply goes to work to protect the community and loses their life doing just that," Mr Stewart said.

Mr Stewart said despite Maddison murdering a colleague it was sad to see another human being killed.

"Sadly, though this person (Maddison) throughout the last 24 hours has had many opportunities to resolve this peacefully," he said.

"I squarely, squarely put all responsibility for what's happened over the last 24 hours in his court."

Mr Stewart would not confirm what type of weapon Maddison used, or how many shots were fired, but said the shooter had been in possession of multiple weapons and the police bomb squad were on the scene.

"(Maddison) confronted a number of officers as he left the house," he said.

"Numerous officers called on him to put his weapon down, and he did not."

Police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski said Maddison had a "grievance against police" but would not detail what this problem was.

Deputy commissioner Gollschewski said Maddison was wanted on a warrant when Senior Constable Forte intercepted his vehicle and had a history of violence..

Commissioner Stewart, who knew Senior Constable Forte's father, encouraged the public to approach police and thank them for their service.

"It'd be a good time for members of the Queensland public to simply go up to any police officer they know or any police officer on the street and simply thank them for what they do," he said.

- NEWS REGIONAL 

Topics:  brett forte editors picks rick maddison

