Coroner to investigate death of Brett Forte, Rick Maddison

UPDATE: A CORONER will investigate Brett Forte and Rick Maddison's deaths.
The Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart on Tuesday vowed the police would assist the coroner fully in an investigation into the Toowoomba officer's death and how his killer Rick Maddison was killed.
"The overarching investigation into both of these deaths will be thorough and meticulous and transparent," he said.
The investigation will look at Maddison's previous interactions with police, and the circumstances around Senior Constable Forte intercepted Maddison's car at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley.
The police will hold a memorial for Senior Constable Forte that Mr Stewart described as "akin to a state funeral".
Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Queensland Police Union would be setting up a fund to allow the public to support the Forte family.
"The Queensland Police Union normally sets up an account for the community to show their support. And the
Queensland Police Union ensures those funds are received by family members," he said.
"So information will come out in the near future and I encourage all Queenslanders to show their support.
EARLIER: POLICE were prepared to hold a week-long siege to catch Rick Maddison if they needed to.
Specialist police had Maddison's "stronghold" surrounded and had the technology to monitor it clearly even in complete darkness.
For hours, the officers tried to negotiate with the man who shot their colleague Brett Forte.
Even after Maddison made a break for it and shot at police, the officers called on him to stop.
But when Maddison ignored repeated calls for him to drop his weapon police opened fire, killing him.
Maddison's gunfire damaged an armoured vehicle, shattering glass and injuring another an officer during his failed escape.
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Minister Mark Ryan on Tuesday remembered Senior Constable Forte as a hero.
"It is the one scenario that we all fear. That an officer simply goes to work to protect the community and loses their life doing just that," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Stewart said despite Maddison murdering a colleague it was sad to see another human being killed.
"Sadly, though this person (Maddison) throughout the last 24 hours has had many opportunities to resolve this peacefully," he said.
"I squarely, squarely put all responsibility for what's happened over the last 24 hours in his court."
Mr Stewart would not confirm what type of weapon Maddison used, or how many shots were fired, but said the shooter had been in possession of multiple weapons and the police bomb squad were on the scene.
"(Maddison) confronted a number of officers as he left the house," he said.
"Numerous officers called on him to put his weapon down, and he did not."
Police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski said Maddison had a "grievance against police" but would not detail what this problem was.
Deputy commissioner Gollschewski said Maddison was wanted on a warrant when Senior Constable Forte intercepted his vehicle and had a history of violence..
Commissioner Stewart, who knew Senior Constable Forte's father, encouraged the public to approach police and thank them for their service.
"It'd be a good time for members of the Queensland public to simply go up to any police officer they know or any police officer on the street and simply thank them for what they do," he said.
- NEWS REGIONAL
Coroner to investigate death of Brett Forte, Rick Maddison
UPDATE: The police will assist the coroner fully in an investigation into the Toowoomba officer's death and how his killer Rick Maddison was killed.
Local Partners
Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp
WITH so much at stake, thank Zeus that Wonder Woman didn’t fall into the same trap as its DC Extended Universe predecessors.
67/102a Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305
This spacious 2 bedroom villa, with its large, open plan design and raked ceilings is air-conditioned and the front faces the morning sun. This villa features an...
125 Steinhardts Road, Marburg 4346
Expressions of Interest Closing - Friday 7th July 2017 at 4pm MASTER RESIDENCE WITH STUNNING VIEWS STABLES & ARENA EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF OUT BUILDINGS & SHEDS...
10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341
Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...
16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305
Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...
57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306
ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...
135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305
THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...
5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306
In Room Auction - 16th June 2017 - 12pm @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are...
25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305
Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...
40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305
COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...
17 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304
FULLY FENCED 718SQM INNER CITY LOCATION AMAZING SUPER SPACIOUS REAR ENTERTAINING DECK WALK TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & RAIL 5 MINUTES TO IPSWICH CBD & Hospitals, UQ...