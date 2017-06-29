Detectives uncover cannabis plants at Ipswich home

A FEMALE police officer has been seriously assaulted during a police raid of a large Ipswich drug lab, police report.

Officers from the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad yesterday executed a search warrant at a Karalee address where police will allege they located a quantity of drugs and a sophisticated hydroponic setup.

Officers attended the Settler Way property just before midday with police allegedly locating 75 items including four mature cannabis plants, seeds, growing enhancers as well as a large amount of chemicals.

Officers from the Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team attached to State Crime Command will attend the address in relation to investigations into the hydroponic clandestine laboratory located in the garage.

Police will allege a female police officer was also kicked in the leg by a woman during the search.

The officer received treatment in hospital for an injury to her knee.

A 24-year-old Ipswich woman has been charged with one count each of serious assault police and obstruct police.

She is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 19.

Investigations into the drugs and laboratory which were located at the property are continuing.