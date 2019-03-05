Offender wields lighter, attempts to set customer alight

A WOMAN was left fearing for her life after a stranger approached her at a service station bowser and threatened to ignite the fuel.

Wielding a cigarette lighter, the offender turned her attention to the victim, attempting to set her clothes alight.

An Ipswich court heard the offender apparently believed the woman using the bowser was dead.

Recounting the frightening facts in Ipswich Magistrates Court, police prosecutor Jack Scott said Deanna Goltz's threatening and violent behaviour was of great concern.

Mr Scott said it was lucky a Good Samaritan had intervened to halt the potentially disastrous behaviour.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it was a very serious matter to threaten a stranger at a petrol station as they filled up the car.

Seated in the dock, Deanna Abigail Marie Goltz, 34, from Woodend, pleaded guilty to 16 charges including three counts of committing public nuisance; threatening violence (discharge firearms or other act); assault; two counts of possession of a knife in public; stealing; attempted fraud; and two counts of failing to dispose of a needle/syringe.

In an unrelated incident, Goltz spat on a female security guard at Centrelink after yelling and swearing at people inside.

Goltz also kicked over a battery display stand at Battery World on June 13.

The assault by spitting happened on April 24, 2018, at Ipswich Centrelink, and the fuel incident on July 19 at a Caltex service station in North Ipswich.

At the time of the offences, Goltz was on parole for previous offences including public nuisance, trespass, and wilful damage.

Mr Scott said police sought a jail term.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Goltz began offending as a teenager.

He said Goltz had been a substance abuser and chromer as a child.

She had been born "a drunk baby, she suffered with that syndrome all her life".

"Ms Goltz believed the woman was a person who had passed away and she got scared," Mr Hoskin said.

"It indicates her mental health (at the time)."

The court heard Goltz was now doing well under supervision and had received a new home through Oz Care.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop noted police found Goltz with a syringe protruding from her tank top after the service station incident.

Ms Mossop pointed to the impact of foetal alcohol syndrome and the many sad features of Goltz's terrible upbringing.

She said the community had to be protected and Goltz's health issues stemmed from a substance abuse disorder.

"There have been 41 offences that involve some sort of violence, being verbally abusive," Ms Mossop said.

Ms Mossop sentenced Goltz to 12 months' jail and to lesser (concurrent) jail terms.

Because of her changed circumstances with new accommodation and supervision, Goltz avoided having to serve actual jail time.

Goltz was given immediate supervised parole.