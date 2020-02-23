Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief traded in stolen Lego online

        premium_icon Thief traded in stolen Lego online

        News Man admits to multiple counts of theft relating to stolen Lego blocks

        Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

        premium_icon Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

        Crime Ipswich man to face court on strangulation and deprivation of liberty offences

        See why 55 of Ipswich’s best recognised on honour board

        premium_icon See why 55 of Ipswich’s best recognised on honour board

        Soccer Elite footballers with links to Ipswich clubs possess a multitude of attributes.

        Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        premium_icon Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        Crime Photo of Anthony Stott bound to a chair as family of accused slam cops