Offenders as young as 10 steal cars, enter businesses

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after a car was stolen in Wondai.

The vehicle was stolen from a Scott St address at 8.40pm on May 14, and police later found the car in Byee.

In another case, a 17-year-old boy is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after a car was stolen from Murgon.

Offenders found keys inside an unlocked car at an address on Stephens St and the vehicle was stolen between 8pm on May 11 and 7am on May 12.

Police found the car in Cherbourg on May 13.

A 14-year-old Cherbourg girl is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act for entering a business on Barambah Ave and damaging property between 3pm and 4.30pm on May 11.

A 15-year-old Garbutt boy is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act for entering a Fisher St business and damaging a window between 1am and 2am on May 14.

Once inside, offenders damaged property and investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.