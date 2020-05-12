Menu
A New South Wales man says he was just trying to train at the gym when his offending occured.
Crime

Offender was just trying to train at the gym

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
A MAN aged 30 from NSW was trying to get himself into rehab when he offended in Gladstone, a court has heard.

Nathan William Lehane pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to wilful damage, trespass, contravention of direction or requirement of police and three counts of breach of bail.

The court heard that on October 31 Lehane had wilfully damaged a door handle and lock in Gladstone.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said he had an extensive NSW criminal history and was on parole there when he committed offences in Queensland.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had moved to Gladstone five months ago and had admitted to having problems with drugs.

"It is his intention to attend a rehab facility. He has been in talks with the rehab facility in WA and here in Queensland," Ms Hight said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey wanted to know more.

"How come you ended up here?" he asked Lehane.

"In my home town … Forster, after a lifetime, I couldn't get away from trouble, you know what I mean?" Lehane said.

"What I got charged for was training at the gym. The people at the gym knew me and that I was a member. They were going to ask me to teach boxing.

"How I got here? I had to get away from a lifetime of … my friends at the time just before I left they rocked up my house they had all these stolen cards, cars, phones ..."

"No, no, no, don't go down that track," Mr Manthey said.

"I want to know why you picked Gladstone."

Lehane said he was meant to go to rehab with the woman he was seeing at the time.

"Our plan was to get away from here … and move to Western Australia," he said.

"That's where I'm heading, I've got a job in the mines there and they've waiting for me to get there, just hoping I get out of here alive."

He was given three months' jail, suspended for 12 months.

