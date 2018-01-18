Offender unsuccessfully tries to set 'Wall-E' on fire

A fire started in the grass around the yellow trailer camera, commonly known as Wall-E, beside the highway at Karalee.

POLICE are looking at footage from a mobile speed camera on the Warrego Hwy after a person tried to set it alight overnight.

A fire started in the grass around the yellow trailer camera, commonly known as Wall-E, beside the highway at Karalee just before 11pm but the camera was not damaged.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the small vegetation fire within half an hour.

A police spokesperson said the fire was deliberately lit and they were looking at the footage from the camera as part of their ongoing investigations.