Offender ‘didn’t know’ home invasion victims

AN Ipswich magistrate has described a home invasion as being a “frightening” incident for the victims, who did not know their assailant.

Sio Tuato appeared before Magistrate Donna MacCallum for sentence over the incident, while also facing an unrelated charge of assaulting a prison officer.



Sio Tuato, 20, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling at Goodna and causing damage to walls and doors on August 20, 2019; with intent to steal had demanded money with threats of injury; serious assault of a corrective services officer at Wacol on November 19 2020; and unlawful assault at Wacol on April 22 2020.

The facts were not read onto the public record and as such the Queensland Times is unable to report the full details of the charges.

The prosecutor outlined Tuato’s previous criminal history, which included an armed robbery.

The court heard Tuato had already spent 487 days (16 months) held in jail on remand until he was released on December 18 last year.

“It would have been a frightening ordeal. (Tuato) threatened to stab her with a knife. Caused damage to her property,” the prosecutor said.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott sought a six-month jail term for assault charges.

No details were disclosed.

Defence lawyer Liam Crowley said Tuato had spent significant time in jail and had issues with drugs and alcohol from a very young age.

“He has trouble when alone and bored. He would need some support in the community with regard to his rehabilitation prospects,” he said.

“Is there an explanation on the serious assault in prison? It was quite deliberate,” Ms MacCallum said.

“He requested assistance earlier that day and they did not attend to his need as wanted,” Mr Crowley said.

Sio Tuato leaves Ipswich Courthouse.

“I put it down to impulse control and the problem of institutionalisation where the mere threat of guards being present is lessened over time.”

“I note the plea after negotiations with the directors office,” Ms MacCallum said.

“Clearly as the DPP prosecutor points out the burglary is serious.

“It would be a very frightening experience. I’m told you did not know these people.

“The facts as outlined. A stranger comes into the house and starts threatening them.

“People in their own home are entitled to the benefit of some protection from people who go and do whatever they want. A frightening experience.”

Ms MacCallum said the common assault and a serious assault were matters committed on corrective services officers.

“It is a serious issue when going about their jobs,” she said.

“They deserve to be treated with politeness.”

Tuato was sentenced to 487 days jail for the burglary and 180 days for the common assault.

Due to the time he had already served, he did not have to return to jail.

Tuato also received an 18-month probation order for the other serious offences and must do urine tests if required.