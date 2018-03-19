Cop’s sex act uploaded to Snapchat

Timothy Michael Patterson allegedly secretly filmed a sex act with a female officer and uploaded it to Snapchat. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

WARNING: Graphic

A NSW police officer secretly filmed himself and a female officer having oral sex in a hotel room after a police function and uploaded the videos to Snapchat, a court has heard.

Senior Constable Timothy Michael Patterson, 28, allegedly made graphic videos of the tryst between himself and the policewoman after she had been drinking wine at the Harbour View Hotel.

The policewoman, whose identity cannot be revealed, allegedly did not give her consent to being filmed while on a hotel bed with the married policeman after the mid-year police transport event.

Very graphic details of the couple's consensual sexual encounter emerged during a special hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

The policewoman allegedly later found out the videos had been allegedly shared among male officers in a Snapchat group called "No Snitches".

The female officer arrived back at work at the Sydney police station where she worked 11 days after the tryst to find out male officers had shared the video around.

By then Mr Patterson had already blocked her on Facebook, she told the court.

When the female officer was taken into a female change room at the station by two other woman officers and told about the video sharing, she cried and punched a locker.

On Monday, the woman wept as she gave evidence in the Downing Centre Local Court at the hearing before Magistrate Clare Farnan.

Mr Patterson has pleaded not guilty to three counts of filming a person in a private act without consent for the purposes of his own or others sexual arousal or gratification and one charge of using a carriage device to harass or offend.

He was suspended from duty temporarily after the woman made the complaint last August and he was charged.

There is no dispute by the woman that she went to a hotel room to have sex with Mr Patterson after they had been guests at the police function.

The female officer had travelled in by train from her police station to the July 20 function last year.

She told the court she had "at least four glasses but probably more" of white wine with other female officers and then went back upstairs at the Harbour View Hotel where Mr Patterson approached her.

The two had met at the Goulburn Workers Club following a course at the police academy in Goulburn and were friends on Facebook.

After a conversation about work and whether Mr Patterson was applying to enter the Tactical Operations Unit, the pair "were both being flirtatious with one another".

"Obviously I knew he had a wife, but he showed me text messages on his phone that supported they had an open marriage," the woman told the court.

"I was feeling a bit dizzy. I went to the bathroom."

The officer said Mr Patterson then came into the bathroom and took her hand and they left for his hotel room.

Once inside the room she put her phone on a chair with the alarm set for 11.45pm so she could take the train home afterwards.

She said her iPhone7 had a fingerprint and number security codes but could be unlocked by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

The pair "started kissing ... I don't know who undressed who," she said.

She told the court she then started to perform a sex act on Mr Patterson.

"I looked up to see he had a phone in his hand. I could see his thumb moving around the front.

"[I said] something like 'what are you doing? Put the phone away'.

"I thought it was a bit rude to have the phone out.

"But I didn't think he was filming."

The couple had sex and then he left, "going out to meet up with the boys".

The woman took a taxi home and two days later while at a friend's house, found a video of herself giving Mr Patterson oral sex on her iPhone.

She then tried to search Mr Patterson's Facebook page and couldn't find it.

When a friend of hers managed to find it, the woman worked out "I might have been blocked" by Mr Patterson on Facebook.

Meanwhile, she was attending a course in the city and did not return to her suburban Sydney police station until July 31 last year.

A fellow female police officer took her into the female locker room, and told her "there was actually a video of me and Tim having sex sent around to the guys".

"One of the guys [she knew] had received it and he'd shown someone else.

"I was very upset, very angry, very humiliated."

Two days later the female officer made an official statement about the alleged filming of the video of her having sex allegedly without her permission and Mr Patterson was charged.

Under cross examination by Michael Boe, for Mr Patterson, the policewoman accepted in her August statement she had made an incorrect remark.

She agreed that she may not have made it entirely clear how much she objected to being filmed.

But asked by Mr Boe if she was "well aware" she as being filmed during the sexual acts, she replied, "No, I wasn't aware".

When Mr Boe said "I suggest Tim said 'do you mind if I film us' and you said 'I don't care do what you like'," the policewoman replied, "No".

The hearing before Magistrate Farnan continues.