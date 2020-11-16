‘Off your high horse’: Magistrate slams road rage dummy spit

Peter Andrew Collinson leaves court after pleading guilty to wilful damage relating to a road rage incident.

A DRIVER claimed a woman cut him off before he abused her and threw a bottle at her car.

Peter Collinson was told that he was not in a position to criticise others because of his own bad history, with an Ipswich magistrate telling him “get off your high horse”.

Collinson initially denied throwing the bottle but on Monday he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to damaging the woman’s car.

The court heard Collinson was behind the wheel of a black Ford Ranger when the incident happened.

Peter Andrew Collinson, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage to a motor vehicle in Springfield Lakes on February 11; and driving when unlicensed in Newtown on August 3.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said a woman was driving a Suzuki Swift on the Centenary Highway at 4.30pm when she merged.

The woman told police the driver of a black Ford Ranger behind her sounded his horn multiple times, raising his arms in an agitated manner.

The court heard Collison drove close behind her, then slowed down, before speeding back up again to get close to her car.

Sgt Dick said when the woman merged into another lane to allow the Ranger to go past, Collinson pulled up beside her while both vehicles were travelling at a speed of 70kmh.

The court heard Collinson was yelling at her through his open window before suddenly throwing a glass bottle.

The bottle struck the front right panel of the Suzuki causing a dent and the indicator light to fall out.

The woman slowed down and took the rego number of the Ford then complained to police.

Sgt Dick said when officers spoke to Collinson at his home he said the woman cut him off.

“He said she was yelling at him and giving him the finger as he went past and asked him what the problem was,” Sgt Dick said.

“He said he definitely doesn’t remember throwing the bottle.”

Police sought that he pay the woman damages of $364.10.

In a separate incident, police came across Collinson driving a Ford Territory on Chermside Road, Newtown on August 3 when his licence was suspended.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said there had been a few issues going on at the time for Collinson, who suffered a significant work injury in early 2019.

Ms Read said that when he was caught driving while suspended in August (loss of points) he was on his way to a Work Cover medical appointment.

She said his actions on the day of doing damage to the woman’s car were out of character.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the problems began from when Collinson began getting all his traffic tickets for driving offences.

“All you have done is bought yourself another six months off the road. You had other choices, Uber, friends, public transport,” Ms Sturgess said.

“The woman complains that you were tailgating her. You pulled up beside and abused her, and threw the bottle.

“You told police she cut you off.

“You first denied throwing the bottle but obviously you accept that today.

“That you did not approve of her manner of driving does not excuse you driving in this ridiculous way.

“You have been convicted of offences from failing to have proper control of a motor vehicle, speeding, not indicating, speeding in a school zone, two charges of failing to keep left of double white lines.

“Your terrible history means you are not a person who can point the finger.

“Get off your high horse Mr Collinson.

“If you were a model of good driving I might pay more attention to you.”

Collinson was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months. He was ordered to pay the woman $364.10 compensation.