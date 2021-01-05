Off the grid Byron home has epic views and rainforest

See inside this incredible estate that not only has the best views money can buy in Byron Bay, but also features a rainforest, bike track and an insane pool.

Featuring spectacular views of Byron Bay and with 22.25ha of rainforest, this Coolamon Scenic Drive estate is without doubt one of the finest homes in northern NSW.

The picturesque property sits on 24.3ha in the Byron Bay Hinterland enclave of Coorabell and was constructed with no expense sparred by the owners over a decade ago.

It is equipped with luxury touches at every twist and turn from the epic heated infinity pool to a snooker room and a wood burning fireplace.

Incredible views from the living room.

The four-bedroom property is also capable of being entirely off the grid with it processing a 250,000 litre water tank and over a 100 solar panels and batteries.

Selling agent Graham Dunn has set a $15m-$18m guide for 292 Coolamon Scenic Drive through an expressions of interest campaign.

CoreLogic reports a sale in the price range would see Coolamon Scenic Drive property double the previous $8,082,500 Coorabell suburb record set by 15 James View Court in July 2018.

Built to the highest standard from quality products including recycled hardwood wharf timbers from Mackay, Mr Dunn said the home, which is estimated to have cost $9m to build, easily has some of the best views in the region.

The property was built by the owners over a decade ago.

"It is safe to say that it has the best views in the area with the house having 210 degree views from Mount Warning to Cape Byron," he said.

A well thought out pavilion style floor plan spreads across three buildings and with four bedrooms. The main is almost a private villa with it having a bathtub overlooking Byron Bay, a home office and a room that can be either a fourth bedroom or another study.

The living room has vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and floor to ceiling windows overlooking Byron Bay and surrounding area.

Outside has multiple entertaining spaces, manicured lawns and a 20 metre heated lap pool with a beach setting. There is also a 22.25ha private rainforest and a 2.2km mountain bike track.

The infinity pool also has prized scenic views.

Perfect for high net worth individuals or a Hemsworth, the property has attracted plenty of interest from both Australians and overseas buyers including the United Kingdom, United States, Argentina, South Korea and New Zealand.

Mr Dunn said the buyers that have inspected the property have all been left speechless.

"Every buyer has commented that the photos don't do it justice," he said.

"Which tells you how stunning this property is when the photos are already something."

Other features include a craft room, home theatre, billiard room, sauna and a double garage.

Expressions of interest close January 22.

Originally published as Off the grid Byron home has epic views and rainforest