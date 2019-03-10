Off-duty cops caught in middle of fight

FIGHT: Off-duty police officers were caught in the middle of a fight at Northern Suburbs Leagues Club.

FIGHT: Off-duty police officers were caught in the middle of a fight at Northern Suburbs Leagues Club. Rob Williams

A COUPLE of off-duty police officers were caught in the fray as a fight kicked off between patrons at Northern Suburbs Leagues Club.

The incident occurred around 4pm on Friday afternoon, with the officers assaulted as they attempted to break things up.

One 36-year-old officer was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment after being punched and kicked.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said a 22-year-old man from Springfield was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

They said a fight had broken out between "a number of unknown patrons” at the address on Pelican St in North Ipswich.

"The off-duty officers just happened to be there,” they said.

He was given bail and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 29.