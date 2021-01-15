Off-duty cop witnesses supermarket dash

Shane Bunker leaves court after pleading guilty to stealing a trolley full of groceries.

MOMENTS before he ran with a trolley loaded with stolen goods, Shane Bunker had a friendly chat with an off-duty police officer.

Moments later, that same police officer was near the exit when he heard heavy steps coming from behind him, before seeing Bunker whiz by with his loaded trolley.

Bunker managed to get away, but police caught up with him a few days later.

Shane Anthony Bunker, 39, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to stealing from a Coles supermarket on September 24 last year.

Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald said that when the off-duty officer was speaking with Bunker, who he knew, he noticed the trolley to be full of groceries and goods.

When staff reviewed CCTV it was estimated up to $200 worth of goods were stolen.

Karana Downs police spoke to Bunker three days later.

"He says he remembers the incident and simply forgot to pay for the groceries and items," Sgt McDonald said.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Bunker agreed to pay restitution of $200.

Mr Hoskin said Bunker knew the off-duty officer through their children's sport.

Bunker had been a meat worker for 10 years and more recently worked as a landscaper.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Bunker was already on a suspended jail sentence until August 2022 for other offences.

She fined him $300 and extended the operation of the suspended sentence by one month.

Bunker must pay $200 restitution.