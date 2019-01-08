Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Off-duty cop puts brakes on dangerous driver's wild ride

Lachlan Mcivor
by
8th Jan 2019 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HATTON Vale man was heavily fined and will lose his drivers license for six months after taking an off-duty police officer on a wild ride.

Kristian Nemeth, 40, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle at the Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

An off-duty police officer witnessed Nemeth swerving dangerously along Redbank Plains Road about 3.30pm on July 31, last year.

He was eventually restrained by the officer after driving erratically for close to 7km, hitting a kerb and crashing into a parked car, causing major damage to the vehicle.

Several other vehicles on the road had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision.

The officer found him to be heavily intoxicated on an unknown substance.

A work related back injury in April of 2016 has left Nemeth in severe pain and unable to work.

He was on a number of medications for pain during the incident, including some he had sourced online.

Nemeth told the court he was deeply remorseful for his actions.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1800 with no conviction recorded.

disqualifed driving driving offences ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    HEALTH ALERT: Woman visits parts of Ipswich while infectious

    HEALTH ALERT: Woman visits parts of Ipswich while infectious

    News West Moreton Health has issued a warning after the diagnosis.

    • 8th Jan 2019 1:56 PM
    More than 50 baby blue-tongue lizards in need of a new home

    premium_icon More than 50 baby blue-tongue lizards in need of a new home

    Pets & Animals RSPCA hope to find caring new owners for 52 babies.

    Combined cameras set to catch motorists

    premium_icon Combined cameras set to catch motorists

    News Cameras put in at locations where crashes involved speed, red lights

    Local Partners