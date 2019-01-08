Off-duty cop puts brakes on dangerous driver's wild ride

A HATTON Vale man was heavily fined and will lose his drivers license for six months after taking an off-duty police officer on a wild ride.

Kristian Nemeth, 40, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle at the Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

An off-duty police officer witnessed Nemeth swerving dangerously along Redbank Plains Road about 3.30pm on July 31, last year.

He was eventually restrained by the officer after driving erratically for close to 7km, hitting a kerb and crashing into a parked car, causing major damage to the vehicle.

Several other vehicles on the road had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision.

The officer found him to be heavily intoxicated on an unknown substance.

A work related back injury in April of 2016 has left Nemeth in severe pain and unable to work.

He was on a number of medications for pain during the incident, including some he had sourced online.

Nemeth told the court he was deeply remorseful for his actions.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1800 with no conviction recorded.