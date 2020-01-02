Odyssey educates footballers

FOOTBALL: Three emerging round-ball talents enjoyed the experience of a lifetime on a footballing adventure to the United Kingdom.

Ipswich Knights players Joshua Holden, 17, and Brayden Tucker and Levi Briggs, 15, accompanied tour organiser and club technical director Joe Fenech for the unforgettable two-week whirlwind tour.

Joining a Football Queensland endorsed team drawn from all over the state on the privately-funded journey, the Ipswich contingent excelled in games against Scotland’s national under-16 side at Tory Glen in Glasgow, Falkirk Youth at the Fallkirk Stadium, Arsenal under-16s in an elite indoor tournament and the FAB Academy which operates out of a facility used by national teams in most sports - Bisham Abbey.

The Australians also tested themselves against Ashton on Mersey, the Manchester United school famous for producing the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Danny Wellbeck, Jesse Lingard and Angel Gomez.

Other highlights included visits to the current training facility for all England National Football squads at St George’s Park, and some of the world’s greatest stadiums, including Old Trafford, The Emirates, The Etihad, home of the Bolton wanderers Macron Stadium and West Bromwich headquarters The Hawthorns.

Perhaps the most memorable moment came when the group was invited into the corporate box at The Emirates after facing Arsenal’s under-16s to watch Frankfurt down the Gunners 2-1 in a thrilling upset.

“It was great to watch a top class team,” St Peter Claver student Brayden Tucker said

“It was an amazing experience. One I don’t think I’ll ever get again but I’m so glad I had .”

Tucker, who has twice represented Queensland in futsal and also travelled to Brazil with the Aussie under-15 squad to take on the South American giants said it was invaluable witnessing how the game was played in a premier footballing nation.

He said the increased speed of ball movement, as well as the game awareness, anticipation and quick thinking of the foreigners was particularly eye-opening.

“They know what they are going to do before they get the ball,” he said.

Tucker said the development system was very different, with an increased focus on technical aspects including ball control, passing and shooting.

He also identified the existence of training academies which aim to prepare promising exponents to feature in the Premier League as a superior pathway to higher level football.

“They also start much younger,” he said.

“You can tell that they train together every day and are used to being together. A-League aspirant Tucker said he had improved significantly since returning home and now knew the standard he had to reach in order to make it as a professional.

“It was a good experience to see how they play,” he said

“I want to be the best that I can be and achieve as much as I can while I’m still able to play.

“I now know the level I need to get to. I know what I have to do to be a pro and I’m trying to implement that into my game. It was definitely worth it.”