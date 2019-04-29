Menu
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with staff and workers from company AusProof during a visit to Gladstone, while on the election campaign trail, on 26 April 2019
Politics

O'Dowd to put Anning's party last

Matt Taylor
by
29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has confirmed he will preference Fraser Anning's party last after an Anning supporter allegedly assaulted a photographer in Cronulla last week.

The 19-year-old Sydney man was arrested and charged by police after allegedly scuffling with a News Corp photographer who covered a press conference held by Mr Anning.

Speaking to media during Prime Minister Scott Morrison's visit to Gladstone on Friday, Mr O'Dowd said he had discussed preferences with Mr Morrison.

"After the antics today we've discussed it and we're putting Fraser Anning last followed by The Greens and Labor," Mr O'Dowd said.

Marcus Hiesler is the candidate for Flynn for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

The Prime Minister condemned the alleged attack on the photographer who was "just doing his job".

"That type of behaviour has no place in Australia, that type of violence. I find it absolutely appalling and he's placed last on my ticket and our party's tickets," he said.

federal election federal election 2019 flynn fraser anning ken o'dowd
Gladstone Observer

