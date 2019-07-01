Menu
Environment

Odour taskforce given green light to continue stench fight

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Jul 2019 5:55 PM
THE work of Ipswich's Odour Abatement Taskforce will continue despite the program being slated to end this month.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch confirmed today the year-long program would continue, but be reviewed.

"It's been doing some really good stuff," she told the QT.

"The contact with the broader community has been great.

"With any program you've got to have a bit of a review, see how you're tracking, what needs to be done to improve service, and that's what's happening at the moment."

Since July last year the Odour Abatement Taskforce has fielded 3103 reports.

The majority of those reports, according to its website, are concerns about odour (93 per cent).

Smoke issues, 4.1 per cent and dust, 1.8 per cent, were the next biggest issues.

The highest number of complaints, 54, was recorded on March 4.

Ms Enoch said the taskforce's work was "certainly not ending".

"It'll continue but we must review it to make sure it's fitting the needs of the community," she said.

"It's a normal review process.

"From all accounts, because I get to see some of that information, it seems as though it's doing really well at interacting with the community and interacting with the companies that have environmental authorities to conduct operations here.

"From all accounts it seems as though it's making a bit of a difference."

To report an odour visit www.qld.gov.au/environment/pollution/monitoring/air/odour-abatement.

leeanne enoch odour abatement taskforce swanbank swanbank stink waste
Ipswich Queensland Times

