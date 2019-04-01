Menu
News

Odour busters issue penalty notices after investigation

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Apr 2019 12:00 AM
TWO waste companies have been issued penalty notices and forced to pay thousands of dollars in fines after the Odour Abatement Taskforce determined the source of the region's foul smell.

NuGrow and Wood Mulching Industries were issued with environmental evaluation notices, which require the companies to investigate the source, cause and extent of odour generated.

The taskforce also issued NuGrow with a $13,055 Penalty Infringement Notice for contravening a condition of their environmental authority.

The notice was issued after an inspection last month which found offensive odour residents had been experiencing originated from NuGrow.

This contravened their environmental authority, which outlines that odours or airborne contaminants must not cause environmental nuisance.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Odour Abatement Taskforce started taking action on companies following investigations into odour.

"People are rightly fed up with these odours and want them to stop," Ms Howard said.

"The Odour Abatement Taskforce, which was brought in by the Palaszczuk Government last year, has been investigating odours in the Swanbank Industrial Area and I am pleased they are taking action."

The taskforce has already issued two infringement notices worth $13,055 to a landscaping supplies operator for a breach of a condition of its environmental authority in relation to dust nuisance.

Two infringement notices worth $13,055 each have also been issued to a composting operator for breaching a condition of its environmental authority in relation to odour nuisance and for conducting an environmentally relevant activity without authority.

Ms Howard said the taskforce was doing a great job for region.

dumps ipswich odour abatement taskforce waste
Ipswich Queensland Times

