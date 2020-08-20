Ocean St licensee tells investigator to ‘f--- off’

The owner of Sneaky Baron and former Chamber of Commerce member has faced court after she told an investigator asking her to turn the music down to “f--- off” while pushing him towards the door.

The court heard at midnight on September 7, a Liquor Act investigator could hear very loud music coming from a Maroochydore restaurant.

He came to speak to Lucy Claire Davis, 37, who was in charge and asked her to turn the music down.

The court heard Davis was abusive towards the investigator from the start.

“It says throughout the inspection you were aggressive and eventually told him to f--- off and go away and grabbed him by the arm and pushed him towards an exit door,” magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said.

The court heard the investigator then went to speak to an employee, when Davis grabbed hold of the employee and took them away.

Davis pleaded guilty to two charges of obstructing an investigator under the Liquor Act in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Davis’ solicitor Ben Rynderman told the court there were no prior offences against Davis.

The court heard Davis lived with her partner in Mooloolaba and manages the resort Oceans Mooloolaba.

“She leads a team of 20 people and was previously a member of the Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce,” Mr Rynderman said.

“It doesn’t sound like the sort of person that would carry on like this,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Mr Rynderman said Davis was remorseful for her actions.

“This is not only very out of character but my client is in fact what could be considered a pillar of the community,” he said.

“Along with her work in hospitality, professionally she is also a licensee of the venue Sneaky Baron which is a very popular venue on Ocean St.

“They have provided a hub for many locals and tourists to enjoy that precinct and it offers opportunity to a lot of young people for work purposes and also opportunity to a lot of young musicians.”

Mr McLaughlin said it was arrogant behaviour considering the investigator was only doing his job.

“It seems bizarre that a person whose got very responsible jobs like yourself will carry on with such boorish behaviour,” he said.

“It wasn’t like he (the investigator) was going to close you down or take your license off you.

“It is really childish behaviour and stupid because it’s not like the licensing people are just going to pack up and leave if you treat them like that, it’s only going to make things get worse.

“I don’t know whether perhaps you were affected by alcohol at the time or you just had a bad day.”

Mr McLaughlin said it would have been demeaning and humiliating to the investigator.

He fined Davis $3000.

No conviction was recorded.