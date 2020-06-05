Ocean St dreams for new-look Nambour CBD

Punters soaking up the vibes at the Ocean Street World Festival. Adam Tomlinson wants a similar atmosphere to be created in Nambour.

A BREWER weeks from opening in the heart of Nambour hopes his venture will become a catalyst to transform the CBD into the next Ocean St.

Surveyor turned brewer Adam Tomlinson will unveil The Stalwart Brewing Co. Alehouse and Brewery at the corner block of the old Club Hotel site.

Mr Tomlinson said the venue will open on July 18, a time that he hoped all the coronavirus restrictions would have lifted.

Adam Tomlinson is gearing up to open a micro brewery, Stalwart Alehouse and Brewing in Nambour. Photo: John McCutcheon

He said the venue was part of a bigger plan to turn the new special entertainment precinct zoning into something akin to Maroochydore's Ocean St.

"I would love to see that CBD section along Currie St be set up like Ocean St. I think it could be more beautified and with slower speed zones, have more bars," Mr Tomlinson said.

"There is so much potential for a variety of options.

"I see Nambour being this centralised hub for all the surrounding communities to converge on.

"There is a lot of positive things happening and a lot of excitement to improve the town."

Mr Tomlinson said he was the first business owner to take advantage of the new-look precinct and that this is just the start.

The Alehouse is Mr Tomlinson's first venture into running an establishment despite more than a decade brewing craft beers.

"Surveying has been my career for 15 years and it's been a great job, but my real passion is brewing, I am so excited for the next chapter," he said.

Looking further ahead, Mr Tomlinson said he aimed to a "much larger" production facility.

"When we open I will be doing our first canning run of our flagship beer," he said.

"So patrons will be able to take them home or get them in bottle-os.

"The follow-on dream is to open a production facility in Nambour too."