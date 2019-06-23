Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton.
Emergency services at the scene of a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton. vanessa jarrett
News

Occupants flee crash scene of West Rocky after chase

Kerri-Anne Mesner
Sean Fox
vanessa jarrett
by , and
23rd Jun 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.15pm: POLICE are on the hunt for two people who have fled a crash scene in south Rockhampton.

Reports indicate police were in pursuit of the vehicle before it crashed.

Emergency services have confirmed a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton.

A dog squad was deployed on Western St after reports the pair were seen in that area.

Other reports indicate the pair were seen near Lagoon Cres and in the Jardine St, Wandal area.

Noon: A CAR has ran into a pole at a West Rockhampton address this morning.

Emergency services have recently arrived on the scene at Fenlon St, where a power pole has been impacted by the single vehicle incident.

Two occupants have reportedly fled the scene.

More to come.

accident tmbbreaking tmbcommunity tmbcrash tmbcrime vehicle
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Life changing for young epileptic man

    premium_icon Life changing for young epileptic man

    Health Amberley mum Michelle Whitelaw didn't know where to turn when her 14-year-old son Jai was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2010.

    Stakes have never been higher for Barty

    premium_icon Stakes have never been higher for Barty

    Tennis "If I go about it the right way, I can walk off court with a smile"

    Big Brother house on fire

    Big Brother house on fire

    News Abandoned Big Brother house goes up in flames

    Showering thief surprised by cops knock at door

    premium_icon Showering thief surprised by cops knock at door

    Crime Officers grabbed the dangerous driver in the shower.