Occasionals sense drought nearly over as pennants approach

An Occasionals batter goes on the attack in the Ipswich first division vigoro competition. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AFTER an early finish due to Saturday’s scorching weather, Occasionals were left still trying to end their proverbial drought.

However, senior player Deanne Lawrie was upbeat about her first division vigoro team’s run up until the Christmas break.

“We’re getting there,’’ Lawrie said after the latest first-inning loss to TC United at the East Ipswich grounds.

“We haven’t played that badly.

“I feel like there’s a win coming.’’

While Occasionals are the only side yet to register a victory in Ipswich’s Division 1 competition, they have performed with plenty of competitive spirit, making bold declarations trying to keep the matches flowing.

“We’ve had a few close ones against Sports and TC . . . pushing for the outright with probably not as many runs as we would have liked,’’ she said. “But you’ve got to have a crack at it.

“It’s good to get to four innings if you can.’’

She said Occasionals welcomed younger players like former indoor cricketer Gillian Chalmers and Georgia Mullins, who has moved up from juniors last year.

Chalmers snared a 3/15 hat-trick in the latest clash.

“She’s got the skills . . . hit and run situation and she’s not a bad bowler,’’ Lawrie said.

Jess Fox topscored with 30 with Lawrie contributing 23 at first drop.

“We’ve just got to probably sort out our combinations,’’ she said. “We haven’t got that right yet.’’

TC’s top run getter was Megan Daley with 23, as they declared on 85. Occasionals replied with 69.

“They (TC) most definitely deserved the win. They played well,’’ Lawrie said.

“We weren’t disheartened.’’

In the other first division match, Sports beat early pacesetters Wildcats by eight runs on the first innings.

Sports scored 47 and 43 with Wildcats making 39 and 77.

As club president, Lawrie was happy how the season was progressing, particularly in the association’s 90th year.

The major celebratory function is the 90th Anniversary Dinner on March 28.

Lawrie is also coach of Ipswich’s under-14 team preparing for the latest round of pennants games against Fassifern on November 30.

Ipswich will also field Senior 1, Senior 2, Under-18 and Vets sides in the annual series, being staged at East Ipswich this season.

A normal round of Ipswich competition fixtures will be played this weekend before the pennants games take priority in lieu of Saturday club games.