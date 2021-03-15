Occasionals get grand final jump on weather threat

Occasionals are looking to take their recent wicket-taking form into this weekend’s semi-final at the East Ipswich grounds. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IT could easily have been considered a dead rubber with T.C United already in the Ipswich grand final.

However, Occasionals' latest first innings win over the competition leaders had much more meaning.

With first division players keeping a close eye on the weather this week, Occasionals needed Saturday's victory to strengthen their grand final prospects.

Apart from securing second spot and a semi-final showdown with Sports this weekend, Occasionals made sure they advance to the grand final if this weekend's game is washed out.

The winner of Saturday's (1pm) Division 1 semi-final between Occasionals and Sports will play T.C. United in the grand final.

The final points are: T.C.United 45, Occasionals 39, Sports 36, Wildcats 19.

Senior Occasionals player Deanne Lawrie said it was a handy win over TC, especially with regular players Karen Devin, Jess Fox, Melinda Park and Georgia Mullins unavailable.

"It's always good to have a win when we're a bit light on with players,'' Lawrie said, watching the weather.

"At least now we're guaranteed to go through to the final (if the semi-final is rained out).

"So for us, it was probably important . . . ultimately because Sports ended up getting an outright (win) against Wildcats.''

Lawrie conceded Occasionals had endured an up and down season, especially dealing with last year's loss of popular player Heather Brooker.

She praised her teammates for soldiering on.

"We probably got better as the season's gone on,'' she said. "We've just gelled a bit better as a team.

"Losing Heather had a big impact on all of us. Team-wise, we had to rebuild a little bit in that respect as well.''

With some key players out on Saturday, second division regular Trey Darr stepped to score 18 down the order, backing up dependable opener Chantel Collie (20).

Megan Daley scored 40 not out for T.C in the second innings, showing the competition leaders will be a major threat in the grand final.

Sports prepared for their semi-final clash with an outright win over Wildcats on Saturday.

Kassy Stephens took 5/12 and Taurice Anderson snared 5/19 for Sports.

Occasionals vigoro mums and daughters (from left) Deanne Lawrie and Joanne Harding, and Chantel and Jorja Collie.

Lawrie praised the captains for looking to force outright options.

"They are games I really enjoy playing rather than just first innings and there's no real incentive for either team,'' Lawrie said.

The Division 2 semi-final at 9am on Saturday will feature Wildcats and Occasionals. The winner advances to the grand final against Sports on March 27.

The junior grand final between Sports and Wildcats Gold is on Sunday at 9am, followed by the junior presentation and end of season break-up.

STATE OF PLAY

Vigoro results March 13

1st Division

Occasionals 64 defeated T.C. United 29 & 87 on 1st innings by 35 runs.

Occasionals batting: Chantel Collie 20, Trey Darr 18, Kelly O'Doherty 13. Bowling: Chantel Collie 2/1 & 1 run out, Aisa Martin 3/12 & 2 run outs, Lynne Barnes 1/10.

T.C. United batting: Megan Daley 13 & 40 not out, Kate Johnstone 17, Karissa Aburn 16 not out. Bowling: Clare Gillett 4/20 & 2 run outs, Deb Manietta 3/19, Kate Johnstone 4/10 & 1 run out.

Sports 31 & 6 v 52 defeated Wildcats 28 & 53 outright by 5 wickets & 2 runs.

Sports batting: Tracey Harrington 22 not out, Taurice Anderson 8, Kassy Stephens 7 not out. Bowling: Kassy Stephens 5/12, Taurice Anderson 5/19.

Wildcats batting: Kerryn Graham 18, Michelle Weilmaker 21, Rachel Savage 7. Bowling: Kerryn Graham 3/16, Sarah White 2/13 & 1v2, Michelle Weilmaker 1/9.

Final points: T.C.United 45, Occasionals 39, Sports 36, Wildcats 19.

2nd Division

Sports 78 defeated Wildcats 52 & 14 outright by innings & 12 runs.

Sports batting: Kirsty Johnston 22, Emma Buchanan 22, Cassidy Hammond 15 not out. Bowling: Bailey Whyatt 3/14, Taurice Anderson 2/2 & 1/5.

Wildcats batting: Zanden Baartz 12, Liz Bartley 2/12, Dan Kruger 8. Bowling: Dan Kruger 5/11, Ruby Bartley 2/12, Liz Bartley 1/5.

Occasionals 79 & 62 defeated T.C.United 68 on 1st innings by 11 runs.

Occasionals batting: Trey Darr 43, Rohan Darr 21, Julia Chudleigh 7. Bowling: Rohan Darr 5/14 & 1 run out, Tayla Barnes 1/3 & 1 run out.

T.C. United batting: Deb Manietta 30, Pauline Marsh 9, Jessica Haugh 8. Bowling: Deb Manietta 2/6 & 1 run out, Tommy Johnson 6/22 & 1 run out, Jessica Haugh 1/6.

Final points: Sports 62, Wildcats 28, Occasionals 27.5, T.C.United 26.5.

Junior semi-final: Wildcats Gold 76 & 73 defeated Wildcats Black 49 & 58 outright.

Wildcats Gold batting: Daniel Kruger 29 retired & 22 retired, Lucas Kruger 13 not out & 11, John Mitchell 13 retired. Bowling: John Mitchell 2/17, Lucas Kruger 2/12, Daniel Kruger 2/17.

Wildcats Black batting: William Murray 19 retired, Eddie McGreavy 8 & 8, Tobias Ferguson 8. Bowling: Eddie McGreavy 2/19, Sophie Maxwel 1/5, William Murray 1/17.