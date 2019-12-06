Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashraf Hanafy pictured outside Southport Magistrates Court.
Ashraf Hanafy pictured outside Southport Magistrates Court.
Crime

Obstetrician caught with ice to resume work

by Lea Emery
6th Dec 2019 10:42 AM

A LEADING obstetrician who was caught with a stash of drugs including ice, cannabis and hallucinogenic mushrooms could be practising in a Gold Coast hospital as early as next week.

Ashraf Hanafy, 57, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court today to seven charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils and failing to correctly dispose of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nillin Lynch said police found the stash of drugs in the bedroom and living areas of Hanafy's Reedy Creek home during a search on June 15.

About 9g of ice was found, 27.5 ecstasy tablets, bags of cannabis and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The search occurred after Hanafy was caught drug driving near his home.

 

 

Ashraf Hanafy leaves Southport Magistrates Court.
Ashraf Hanafy leaves Southport Magistrates Court.

 

 

Magistrate Michelle Dooley fined Hanafy $2000. No conviction was recorded.

"A lot of the community has put a lot of faith in you and you are obviously a person who has been able to succeed very well in your professional endeavours," she said.

She warned Hanafy if he appeared in court again a conviction would be recorded.

"With all due respect you will never see me in this court again," Hannafy replied.

Magistrate Dooley said she hoped that was the case.

"You are a person in a very privileged position in a lot of responsibility. You need to reflect that in your personal behaviour," she said.

 

 

GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: $5 PER MONTH FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS

 

 

Hanafy is an internationally renowned obstetrician who has specialised in researching uterus transplants.

He immediately lost his medical registration when he was charged.

Last month in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal he was given his ability to practice back with conditions including he be supervised by another medical practitioner.

Hanafy's lawyer Michel McMillan, of McMillan Criminal Law, told the court Hanafy lost about $150,000 in the months he was unable to practice.

"The conditional practice is going to be in place for the foreseeable future," he said.

"This is a man who is at the peak of his career and he gave his life to his patients."

Mr McMillan said outside of court that Hanafy could return to practice soon.

"I expect him to be practising in one of the hospitals by his time next week," he said.

More Stories

Show More
doctor doctor charged drugs ice illegal drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iced up truckie busted after hauling a car on top of a truck

        premium_icon Iced up truckie busted after hauling a car on top of a truck

        Crime A truck driver with ice in his system was caught out when police spotted his unusual load, an Ipswich court has heard.

        • 6th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Council must clean up dumped trolleys

        premium_icon Council must clean up dumped trolleys

        Opinion Shopping trolleys are raining down from the David Trumpy Bridge, north and south of...

        • 6th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Building Ipswich football’s identity starting with the kids

        premium_icon Building Ipswich football’s identity starting with the kids

        Sport “What we need to do now is to really cement our youth development policy . . . to...

        Accused burglars sack lawyers in court delay

        premium_icon Accused burglars sack lawyers in court delay

        Crime Four robbery co-accused were set to be sentenced when two of the offenders sacked...