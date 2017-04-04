Obsession Shoes steps out

IT HAS been only one month since Obsession Shoes moved to its new location at 197 Brisbane St, after five years in Ellenborough St. The move complements other businesses in the Top of Town. Apart from shoes and accessories another obsession for many is the delightful range of chocolates.

Owner/manager Janette Czernia said the business stocked the Mayfield range of chocolates from Brisbane and also a range of chocolates from the UK and France.

With Easter just around the corner there's gift boxes and bunnies in stock.

According to the manufacturer, Mayfield's chocolates contain fresh cream or cocoa butter - not vegetable fats, which can leave a "waxy” residue in the mouth. The emphasis is on creating a unique Australian experience.

Ms Czernia said it was a complementary range of product and fitted into the overall experience.

The boutique range of chocolates, shoes and accessories provides a different experience for shoppers and is a departure from the chain stores. This is a hallmark of the Top of Town and is, according to Ms Czernia, popular with locals.

"People love the experience; they call it the High Street and coming to town is still popular,” she said.

"We offer that personal touch and have a range of stock that is something different - it is a unique selection. For example, I fit the shoes, do up shoe laces and make sure that the shoe is the correct fit. I am also keen to give the customer a choice of different colours and styles of shoes to choose from.

"A lot of our customers will buy a new outfit from Oh Jo Jo's or another fashion house and come in to match it with a pair of shoes and accessories,” she said. According to Ms Czernia the new winter range is about earthy colours, the tans, olives and the like. At the moment it will be closed-in shoes but she expects it will not be too long before boots are sought after.

"We have a great range in store ready for the Ipswich Cup. People start to look around now in readiness for the big event. I have shoes, jewellery, clutch purses and bags along with the fascinators - a must for these events. It is one of the biggest events for us each year,” she said.

Obsession Shoes carries the popular Louenhide brand, exclusive in the Ipswich area.

"This range comes from a Brisbane designer and they make bags and some jewellery,” Ms Czernia said.

"I have customers who are just relieved that we have the range here, they have said it saves them from going into Brisbane. "It is highly sought-after and great to have a south-east Queensland business to support.

"I am providing a stylish, luxurious boutique, but very important it is welcoming and accessible to everyone. I have shoes like sandals at $20 but you can buy boots for around $400. I have jewellery from $10 up to around $100. It is affordable and there is something for all tastes and budgets.”

Ms Czernia is a champion for the Top of Town precinct.

"There is Oh Jo Jo, Deann and us, even a gift shop close by. It provides the opportunity to shop locally and have some time out. Get an outfit, buy shoes and grab a coffee or lunch,” she said.

Plans are underway to open Friday evenings across a number of the retailers until 7 pm. The aim is to give workers a chance to shop in peace, can have a meal and keep the weekend clear.