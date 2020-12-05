‘Obsessed’ Pilcher didn’t want another man to be with ex

A man on trial for the murder of his former partner has been accused of being “obsessed” with her in the lead up to her death.

A man on trial for the murder of his former partner has been accused of being "obsessed" with her in the lead up to her death.

Dane Andrew Pilcher is accused of murdering Corinne Henderson in her Idalia apartment but maintains he accidentally killed his former girlfriend in a struggle.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder. It is alleged Pilcher stabbed and slashed her 21 times.

Pilcher gave evidence on Friday and said Ms Henderson had approached him with a kitchen knife and stabbed his left arm.

A struggle occurred with Pilcher saying he tried to get the knife out of her hands.

Dane Andrew Pilcher allegedly murdered his ex-partner Corinne Henderson in her Idalia apartment in September 2015.

The pair fell to the ground in the struggle, with Ms Henderson landing face first on the ground with Pilcher on top.

He took a moment to tend his wounds, while Ms Henderson crawled down the hallway towards her bedroom, Pilcher told the court.

Pilcher described going to the bedroom and finding her lifeless on the ground.

He said he started crying and tried to take her pulse, which is when he discovered the lacerations and wounds on her neck and head.

"I think it's pretty obvious I did have control of the knife at some point and I inflicted injuries on Corinne," Pilcher said. "She wasn't responding to me, her eyes were open, I could see she had wounds to her face and neck, she was covered in blood.

"I could see wounds, but I couldn't see how many she had."

The 41-year-old has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but the Crown decided to proceed with a trial in the hope of getting a murder conviction.

During cross examination, Crown prosecutor Nigel Rees suggested Pilcher was obsessed with Ms Henderson and went to her apartment with the intention to kill her after he found out she had moved on.

Corinne Henderson, 32, died from knife wounds in her Idalia apartment September 2015.

While Pilcher said obsessed was not an accurate term, he did admit in cross examination that he did not want any other man to be with Ms Henderson.

"I am putting to you that you were so annoyed with the relationship that you didn't want any other man to have Corinne," Mr Rees said.

"That is the real reason you went there."

But Pilcher firmly said he had no intention of hurting or killing anyone when he went to the apartment.

"I went there because I wanted to find out what happened with this bloke (Dwayne Wickham)," Pilcher said.

"I had no intention of killing or hurting anyone."

Mr Rees asked Pilcher if he was an "honest man", and accused him of lying.

However, Pilcher maintained he was an honest person.

The trial continues.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

