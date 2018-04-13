Obscure Mexican fast food infusion expands into Queensland

Taco Burger will be opening up their first franchise stores in Queensland.

Taco Burger will be opening up their first franchise stores in Queensland. Contributed

ATTENTION foodies, your taste buds are set to be rocked when a new restaurant which has combined the spices and flavours of a traditional Mexican meal and are then placed inside a soft brioche burger bun opens in Queensland.

After becoming a mouth-watering hit with hungry Perth residents, the founders of Taco Burger will bring their unique recipes to the east coast where they will open a chain of new restaurants to fill the bellies of Queenslanders.

They have confirmed their first restaurant is on track to be opened in Logan Central on May 22, but anticipate they will open their second store in Jimboomba in the middle of this year.

Toowoomba, Surfers Paradise and the Brisbane suburb of Manly are also potential sites.

Ipswich might be on the radar as a new store location later on this year, according to the company.

Taco Burger, which began in Perth, is expanding into Queensland. Contributed

The idea of the unique food infusion was brought to life by Darren Faulkner, Taco Burger's founder and managing director. When a hankering for a Taco made his stomach growl while he was driving, he knew he wouldn't be able to eat one on the go without the mince, salsa, cheese and sour cream oozing out the sides and soiling his pants.

He then sought out how to best tackle this conundrum and thus the Taco Burger concept was born. He created a unique and wacky menu which presented a new spin of Mexican delicacies and western influence.

Mr Faulkner opened up two ghost kitchens, which is where people cook up meals in their own homes, and then have them delivered through UberEATS and Deliveroo to customers.

Timothy O'Connor has come on board as the director of Taco Burger Australia and will help to oversee the move.

He said he was surprised by how popular the brand had become in a short amount of time in Western Australia, and was hoping the same would happen in the sunshine state.

"We were looking at sites all over Australia, but we felt that Queensland was the right choice for us," Mr O'Connor said.

"We looked at lots of different areas. We wanted to make sure we had the right area and the right building.

"We have landed a really good site in Logan Central and we are fairly certain we will commit to the Jimboomba store, which we anticipate will be open around July."

Franchising the business is good news for local job seekers, with each new store in Queensland expected to hire between 30-40 full time, part time and casual staff as cooks and servers.

Mr O'Connor confirmed the Logan Central store would be located at Shop 5, 116-118 Wembley Rd, however, remained tight-lipped about the Jimboomba store's location, saying all would be revealed soon when they signed off on an exact location.