Art & Theatre

Obnoxious Orange on show at gallery

by Anna Saxby
7th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

THE colour orange is the theme of the latest exhibition at ARTtime Supplies on Brisbane St.

Owner Kate Roberts said the bright exhibition was the eighth annual, colour-themed competition she had held in her 11 years at the shop.

"Each artist who enters receives the same-sized canvas and the same coloured tube of paint. They can use other colours and paint whatever inspires them, but the focus of the painting had to be orange this year,” said Ms Roberts.

"Orange can be quite a divisive colour, so that's why the exhibition is called Obnoxious Orange.”

The grand opening of the exhibition will be held on the night of April 6.

The exhibition will be open for viewing from 6-8pm, and the winning painting will be announced at 7pm.

Ms Roberts said the esteemed judge of the competition will be kept a surprise until opening night.

"She holds a wealth of experience in visual and performing arts,” Ms Roberts said.

Voting for the People's Choice Award will open on Friday night as well. All attendees who vote for a painting to win this award will go in the running to receive an ARTtime Supplies café voucher worth ten coffees. Ms Roberts said "the winning artist will receive a product pack to encourage their talent.” Voting for the People's Choice Award closes on April 26. Obnoxious Orange is on until April 28. ARTtime Supplies is open Monday to Friday and entry is free.

Obnoxious Orange Exhibit

Date: April 4-28

Times: Monday 9am-2pm; Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm; Saturday 9am-1pm

Location: ARTtime Supplies, Brisbane St, Top of Town

Entry: Free

