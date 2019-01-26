OAM winner's message for veterans 'I know the struggle'.

DONNA Reggett's idea to craft a medallion for children with military parents came from her own family's emotional experience 20 years earlier.

For her service to veterans and their families, Mrs Reggett is an Order of Australia Medal winner.

She is the founder of PTSD Support, an online forum with about 400 partners of veterans who have mental health issues.

Another of the Ipswich Legacy volunteer's achievements was the creation of a military medallion for children with a parent serving overseas.

The idea came from her own experience two decades ago.

When Mrs Reggett's husband was serving in Somalia her two children received a certificate, "thanking them basically for putting up with dad being way”.

"I've never forgotten how much they meant,” she said.

In 2008 she designed a medallion for children in the same boat.

"When their parents deploy they get this little medallion saying basically, I struggled as well,” she said.

"It was only ever meant to be for Ipswich but it's nationwide now.”

About 9000 medallions have been crafted and Mrs Reggett is again focusing on supporting other veterans.

"I know what it's like to have two young children, your husband's facing medical discharge and you're thinking how are we going to cope?”

"They come home from war and they're a different person.”

"The family has to adapt to that as well.”