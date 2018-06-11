Menu
James Cuskelly, second from right, has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal.
OAM for man who influenced thousands of students

Hayden Johnson
11th Jun 2018 8:02 AM
THOUSANDS of young musicians have benefited from James Cuskelly's faithful service to education.

The Mount Crosby resident has been recognised with an Order of Australia Medal in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

Since 1987 Dr Cuskelly has taught music in a number of Queensland schools and colleges.

He founded the Queensland Kodaly Choir in 1991 and has been the director since.

On the global stage, Dr Cuskelly is the president of the International Kodaly Institute.

After a stint as vice president between 2011 and 2014, Dr Cuskelly stepped up to the president role in 2015, where he has remained since.

He has been a board member of that institute since 2007.

The Big Sing, an annual Queensland community choral project, has been directed by Dr Cuskelly since 1996.

He started Sound Thinking Australia, a program that provides classroom resources for music education, and even founded his own music school. Along with directing the Cuskelly College of Music, he is a member of the Queensland Advisory Committee, Australian Music Examinations Board.

He has taught at St Aidan's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane since 2010 and has been the music program director at St Mary's Catholic Church in South Brisbane for 12 years.

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners