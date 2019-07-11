Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

NZ watchdog takes on Westpac over cards

11th Jul 2019 4:21 PM

New Zealand's commerce commission has filed proceedings in court against Westpac's local arm for breaching consumer law by withholding key information from clients.

Westpac said last year that it did not disclose key details to 19,000 personal credit card customers when they first took out their credit card between May 2017 and March 2018, the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The watchdog is seeking an order for return of costs of borrowing and statutory damages to affected borrowers.

Westpac was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

banks westpac

Top Stories

    Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

    premium_icon Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

    Council News COUNCIL inspectors won't need the permission of the owner to enter and search a property for unregistered dogs.

    Pass or fail: How five top Ipswich teams rate so far

    premium_icon Pass or fail: How five top Ipswich teams rate so far

    Sport Check out the performance so far of state league hopefuls

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:03 PM
    Woman has change of heart about bringing drugs into prison

    premium_icon Woman has change of heart about bringing drugs into prison

    Crime Police had been listening to phone calls

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:00 PM