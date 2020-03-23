Menu
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
News

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

by Ben McKay
23rd Mar 2020 11:41 AM

 

New Zealand is moving to a near-complete societal lockdown within 48 hours as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern aims to seize on a "window of opportunity" to contain COVID-19.

"Now is the time to put our plans into action," she said.

"We need to act now, or risk the virus taking hold as it has elsewhere.

"We currently have 102 cases, but so did Italy once."

Schools will close, as will non-essential businesses, with all Kiwis asked to enter self-isolation.

Earlier on Monday, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced 36 new confirmed cases, including two community transmissions, taking the overall number of positive tests to 102.

