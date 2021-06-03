NZ extends travel bubble pause with Vic

New Zealand has extended its travel bubble pause with Victoria after the state government decided to continue the Covid lockdown.

New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the travel pause with Victoria would be extended a further six days.

“I acknowledge this extension will cause further inconvenience to those who have already had their travel plans disrupted,” Mr Hipkins said on Thursday.

“I also acknowledge that having been prevented from returning for almost two weeks, New Zealanders will be wanting some certainty around when they can start to plan to come home.”

New Zealand officials have assessed the risk as medium for Melbourne but decreasing for the greater Melbourne area.



Its government announced plans for the “carefully managed” return of travellers from Melbourne to New Zealand, from 11.59pm next Tuesday.

Flights will be limited to New Zealand citizens, Australian citizens normally residing in New Zealand, people with humanitarian exemptions and critical workers stranded in Victoria.

Mr Hipkins said officials were working on details of how seats would be allocated if demand for flights exceeded supply.

Anyone boarding the flights must record a negative pre-departure test taken less than 72 hours before departure.

The travel pause will be reviewed again on Wednesday, by which time the country’s health officials have determined the risk to public health of people returning from Melbourne will be low.

“The commencement of flights recognises that by then, people currently in Victoria will have completed 14 days in lockdown,” Mr Hipkins said.

“This reflects the equivalent time which might have been spent in managed isolation in New Zealand.”

On Wednesday, the Victorian government announced the state’s circuit-breaker lockdown would remain in place for another week in a bid to contain the growing Covid-19 outbreak.

Victoria recorded three new local cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 69.

Originally published as NZ extends travel bubble pause with Vic