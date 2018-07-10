Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pastor Logan Robertson.
Pastor Logan Robertson. Contributed
News

NZ exile for Ipswich 'pastor'

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL Goodna pastor who allegedly harassed worshippers outside two mosques has been arrested for deportation.

Logan Robertson (pictured), the New Zealand native who last week was filmed allegedly abusing people outside Kuraby and Darra mosques, could have his Visa ripped up.

He was charged by Queensland Police with public nuisance on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton confirmed Australian Border Force officers took Mr Robertson into custody on Friday night with plans to rip up his visa.

"People who come on visas into our country come here with certain conditions," he said.

"Our country embraces free speech but... we don't tolerate people who are going to harass those people going about their business at a place of worship."

Mr Robertson was previously the subject of complaints by Ipswich residents who claimed he was aggressively preaching on their properties.

Mr Robertson could spend several weeks in immigration detention while his case is assessed. He has the opportunity to appeal the deportation decision.

On Friday a spokeswoman for Mr Dutton confirmed to the QT the minister was aware of the matter.

deportation logan robertson mosque public nuisance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Councillors given six weeks to clean out offices

    premium_icon Councillors given six weeks to clean out offices

    Council News Mr Hinchliffe has also withdrawn his show-cause notices, rendering the council’s Supreme Court challenge lifeless.

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:05 AM
    Call for action on 'Russian roulette' section of highway

    premium_icon Call for action on 'Russian roulette' section of highway

    News Cemetery intersection putting lives at risk

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
    Dad set free but warned to stay away from drugs

    premium_icon Dad set free but warned to stay away from drugs

    Crime A rare $2000 bike reported stolen was spotted at his house

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:02 AM
    What does the future hold for Health City?

    premium_icon What does the future hold for Health City?

    Health New designs launched

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners