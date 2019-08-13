Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The buyback program launched in mid-July. Picture: AFP
The buyback program launched in mid-July. Picture: AFP
News

NZ buys back 10,000 firearms

by New York Post
13th Aug 2019 1:24 PM

RESIDENTS of New Zealand have returned more than 10,000 firearms to the government in less than a month as part of a buyback program put into effect after the Christchurch mosque massacre, The Guardian reported.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government set aside about $100 million to buy the guns when it pushed through legislation in April to ban military-style semiautomatic weapons.

The bill passed after the March 15 shootings at two Christchurch mosques that killed 51 people.

"I could not fathom how weapons that could cause such destruction and large-scale death could be obtained legally in this country," Ms Ardern said at the time.

"I struggle to recall any single gunshot wounds. In every case they (victims) spoke of multiple injuries, multiple debilitating injuries that deemed it impossible for them to recover in days, let alone weeks.

"They will carry disabilities for a lifetime, and that's before you consider the psychological impact. We are here for them."

The buyback program launched in mid-July. A total of 10,242 firearms have been handed in to police, the newspaper said.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission

christchurch attack firearms gun laws new zealand seniors-news

Top Stories

    Researchers on mission to remove barriers for blind students

    premium_icon Researchers on mission to remove barriers for blind students

    News They are working on ways to improve school for the 3000 students around Australia with vision impairment.

    • 13th Aug 2019 12:10 PM
    Buyer needed to stop ‘doomsday story’

    premium_icon Buyer needed to stop ‘doomsday story’

    Business The company had debts of almost $5 million

    • 13th Aug 2019 12:09 PM
    Treat your tastebuds at upcoming burger high tea

    premium_icon Treat your tastebuds at upcoming burger high tea

    News It's everything we've always wanted in a meal

    Dental clinic evacuated after fire

    premium_icon Dental clinic evacuated after fire

    News Firefighters called to business after smoke seen in switchboard