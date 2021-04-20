Menu
NZ airport worker infected with COVID-19

by Ally Foster
20th Apr 2021 12:40 PM

 

A border worker at a New Zealand airport has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

The staff member works at Auckland Airport and has been placed in isolation following the result.

"The usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements is underway," New Zealand's Ministry of Health said a statement.

"More information will be provided later today and this case will be included in tomorrow's totals."

 

 

Australia and New Zealand celebrated a momentous occasion on Monday when a two-way travel corridor between the neighbouring countries officially opened.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the start of the trans-Tasman bubble across the ditch is a "milestone" even and a key move in both tourism and economic recovery for both nations

"Today's milestone is a win-win for Australians and New Zealanders, boosting our economies while keeping our people safe and just in time for ANZAC Day," Mr Morrison said.

"Both countries have done a remarkable job in protecting our communities from COVID and two-way flights are an important step in our road out."

Originally published as NZ airport worker infected with COVID-19

