NYT blasted for 'terrible' headline

The New York Times is being blasted for its latest front-page headline following another night of protests and "mayhem" in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Critics say the headline, which reads 'As chaos spreads, Trump vows to 'End it now'' - is too favourable towards the US President and "erases" the meaning of the protests.

"You've got to be kidding me," Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

"If the New York Times thinks this accurately describes what happened today, I have no idea what country they've been living in - they should just let Trump write their headlines," MSNBC contributor Ben Rhodes said.

"This is a terrible headline. The Times is erasing the reason for the protest. This is exactly what Trump wants. To erase the treatment of Black Americans as the rationale for opposition. Shame on The New York Times," Neera Tanden, the president of the Centre for American Progress, wrote.

Kellie Chauvin asks to change last name

The wife of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has requested to change her last name.

Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce the day before her husband was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter over George Floyd's death.

They were married for nearly 10 years, but the filing said their marriage was unable to be saved after an "irretrievable breakdown".

She has also requested the titles to their homes in Oakdale, Minnesota, and Windermere, Florida.

A statement issued to media by her lawyer last week said: "She is devastated by Mr Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy."

Clooney says racism is America's pandemic

Actor George Clooney has penned an essay about racism in America, describing it as the country's true pandemic.

"How many times have we seen people of colour killed by police?" he wrote in the essay, published on The Daily Beast.

"The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we've grown as a country from our original sin of slavery," he added.

"The fact that we aren't actually buying and selling other human beings anymore is not a badge of honour.

"We need systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system.

"We need policymakers and politicians that reflect basic fairness to all of their citizens equally. Not leaders that stoke hatred and violence as if the idea of shooting looters could ever be anything less than a racial dog whistle."

The 59-year-old star said the only way to bring about last change was to vote.

"This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine.

"It seems we've stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis. And we sure haven't done a very good job of that.

"So this week, as we're wondering what it's going to take to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember we created these issues so we can fix them. And there is only one way in this country to bring lasting change: Vote."

Union defends NYC officer after 'unacceptable video'

An unprecedented curfew did little to prevent destruction in New York overnight, as hundreds of people bashed through windows of high-end stores and stole goods as police attempted to control the chaos.

Police said more than 200 people were arrested and several officers were injured.

One officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

A police union has also jumped to the defence of an officer who was filmed pointing his gun at a crowd of people in Manhattan during protests over the weekend.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the officer to be stripped of his badge after watching video of the incident, which was shared on social media.

"Seeing that video was absolutely unacceptable," he said on Monday.

"We have to always know it is not the place of an officer to pull a gun in the middle of a crowd. Knowing that there are peaceful protesters in that crowd, that is unacceptable.

"That is dangerous … that officer should have his gun and badge taken away today," he added.

Now we have the full story: this police officer unholstered his weapon only after his supervisor was nearly killed with a brick. #FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/6PzqgI991I — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 1, 2020

But the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York - which represents thousands of active and retired officers - says the policeman only drew his weapon after his supervisor was "nearly killed" with a brick.

It shared a longer video of the incident on Twitter, showing a man approaching an officer and throwing an object at him, along with the hashtag #FactsMatter.

