Nutritionist out to change the world, one lunchbox at a time

Nutritionist Sofie van Kempen has released a new recipe book for both kids and adults.

WHEN Sofie van Kempen became sick during a holiday to Thailand, it prompted her to change the way she lived her life.

After numerous doctors appointments and scans it was determined she has contracted a parasite which was causing her to feel ill and in constant pain.

"I went to the doctors and they did a few tests and they thought it might have been colon cancer," she said.

"My stomach was in a lot of pain and it looked like I was nine months pregnant all the time.

"When we found out it was a parasite, that's when I decided I needed to work on my own health."

Ms Kempen was in university at the time and the health scare prompted her to change her degree from bioscience to nutrition.

She has now been working in the field for three years and has just released her second cookbook, The Friendliest Lunchbox.

"My first mini cookbook was so successful that I decided to do another," she said.

"This one is lunch ideas for both kids and adults so you can have tasty, healthy food every day.

"I find it's usually adults who struggle the most every day because they are always so busy that they usually end up going to get takeaway or go to the supermarket and get packaged food."

The A5 book features 27 recipes which are "adult and kid friendly".

The book took Ms Kempen a month to write.

"I was making the recipes and writing every day," she said.

"These are recipes that I make all the time at home.

"My favourites include the chocolate chip cookies and I love the meatballs.

Later this year Ms Kempen will also release another larger cookbook with more of her favourite recipes.

"It's really important to me that people have the tools and the skills to make those healthy meals at home," she said.

Ms Kempen will be hosting a workshop at the Source Bulk Foods in Springfield from 6.30-8pm on Wednesday, February 20.

If you would like to order a copy of her book, log onto www.sofievankempen.com.

Sofie's chocolate chip recipe

Choc Chip Cookies (12-15)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup rolled oats

(or almond meal)

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

1/2 cup dark choc chips

1 egg

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/3 cup honey or pure

maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

Method:

Place the rolled oats and coconut into your food processor and blend into a flour consistency. Blend through the rest of the ingredients (excluding the choc chips) on a low speed until combined approximately 30 seconds.

Mix through the choc chips and let mixture sit to fluff up and thicken.

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Once oven has preheated, the cookies will be ready to roll, place on the tray and squash down softly.

Bake for 12-15 mins, they will turn golden brown.

Allow them to cool completely before touching or they will not resemble cookies. They will become crunchy, chewy and are delish.