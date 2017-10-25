Nutritional anxiety big issue for modern day parents

MEL Muller is your average, hard-working mum who wants the best for her kids, but even she's not always sure about the food in her children's lunch boxes.

New research has proven she's not alone, with the inaugural Capilano Honey Family Nutrition Report finding confusing dietary information to blame for a rise in nutritional anxiety among Queensland parents and more than one in 10 (13%) admitting they were baffled by conflicting recommendations around what they should and shouldn't be feeding their kids.

The mother of three said while she felt her kids ate well, a lack of time and conflicting information had made it hard to pack the "perfect" lunch box every time.

"My kids usually take a sandwich or wrap for their main lunches, a packet of chips, a piece of fruit and some kind of snack box," Mrs Muller said.

"I used to love cooking and baking when the kids were little, but both my husband and I work now so I can't do it as much as I'd like.

"I sometimes grab lunch box fillers and it's not always easy to understand the labels, so I think marketing has a lot to answer for, especially when it comes to people thinking things are healthy and they're not."

The Ripley mum said she had also experienced lunch box shaming, which according to the study was something one in 10 Queensland parents said they too had experienced and had felt guilty about the food they packed their child/ren.

In the national survey of over 1,000 Australian parents, almost one-quarter of Queensland parents (23%) incorrectly identified fruit as low or no sugar options and almost one-quarter (24%) thought 'low fat' foods had low or no sugar, therefore believing they were making a healthier choice.

Accredited practicing dietitian and Capilano Honey spokesperson, Kate Save, said food-related stress and lunch box shaming were partly to blame for nutritional anxiety, with parents increasingly overwhelmed by conflicting information on what they should be feeding their kids.

"I am often approached by parents who are confused by conflicting information and are asking for clarity around what is and isn't healthy," Ms Save said.

"Sadly, many parents are shocked to learn that foods they perceive to be healthier options, such as the 'low-fat' version of yoghurt or milk and pre-packaged meals, are actually not considered healthy nor nutritious."

Diabetes Queensland accredited practicing dietitian Dale Cooke said while she understood it could be a struggle to get kids to eat certain foods, it was essential to keep trying to eat a variety of food.

"Children need to continually be exposed to new foods and it actually needs to be repeated at least 10 times before they can definitely decide that they don't like something," Ms Cooke said.

"Continual exposure is important and I tell parents don't be discouraged if they're child doesn't want something because if they are hungry, they'll eventually eat it.

"The other thing to highlight is that fruit is healthy and we want them to be eating fruits as opposed to packaged foods or fruit juice. Frozen and canned foods can also be healthy choices, particularly if people are short on time and energy."