Environment

Nurses prayed as quake struck

by PHILLIPPA BUTT, STEVE VIVIAN and STAFF WRITERS
24th Jun 2019 2:05 PM
Subscriber only

NURSES at Royal Darwin Hospital were on their knees praying as the earthquake was felt.

The NT News has been told by hospital workers that "a whole heap" of nurses prayed as concern swept the high rise building.

Health researcher Isabella Marovich, who was at Royal Darwin Hospital at the time of the tremor, told the NT News nurses and patients had been evacuated from the hospital.

"I could see the awnings on the hospital building shaking," she said.

Robyn Williams was home at Parap when she felt the quake for several minutes.

"The whole house was shaking and the TV was moving a hell of a lot," she said.

"I've never felt anything like it - it was quite unnerving."

Hotels in the CBD were also evacuated.

The tremor was heard as far as Southport where resident Brian Piddick said he felt the tremors for a number of minutes.

"I'm on one of those office chairs that swivels up and down, and I thought geez I'm not moving, it's the ground," he said.

"What's going on with the world."

