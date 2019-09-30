Menu
Nurses, docs unite over aged care 'crisis'

by Finbar O'Mallon
30th Sep 2019 10:10 AM

Older Australians can't wait until the end of a royal commission for the aged care sector to be fixed, two of the country's top medical bodies have warned.

The Australian Medical Association and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation are in Canberra to call on the federal government to take urgent action in the sector.

They are jointly calling for changes and additional funding to guarantee safety in aged care.

This would include mandatory minimums for staff-to-resident ratios, increased Medicare rebates for GPs working in aged care and greater investment in home care.

AMA president Dr Tony Bartone said aged care standards shouldn't be compromised because of budget restrictions.

"The government cannot stand by and watch aged care providers continue to provide poor quality care because they are deemed 'too big to fail'," Dr Bartone told AAP.

Annie Butler from the nursing federation said the coalition could take action immediately by forcing aged care providers to publish their staffing ratios and how they use publicly-funded subsidies.

"We can't wait for the Morrison government to act on recommendations of the royal commission to stop the suffering of our elderly," Ms Butler said.

The commission is expected to deliver its final report in November next year.

