Former Springfield Anglican College students Mitchell Watson and Callum Burdett are starting university together.
News

Nurses and teachers top career picks

10th Jul 2018 2:00 PM

WHILE we might be halfway through 2018, the academic year has only just started for thousands of new University of Southern Queensland (USQ) students.

The University will welcome its newest cohort for Semester Two Orientation this week, providing a warm welcome and invaluable information for new students as they start their studies.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said orientation was a highlight on the USQ calendar.

"Nothing quite demonstrates USQ's purpose like the sight of new students walking onto campus for the first time, eager to learn and make a difference in the world," Professor Mackenzie said.

As the commencement of Semester Two classes draw near, courses attracting large enrolments include Nursing, Education and the Tertiary Preparation Program, with Commerce and Engineering also proving popular.

First-year Bachelor of Education student Mitchell Watson was one of the many new faces at USQ Springfield, and said he was excited to start life as a university student. 

"The smaller class sizes was one of the things that attracted me to USQ because I can get to know my fellow students and the lecturers, and build those relationships during my time here," he said.

"I really enjoyed the first day of orientation. The lecturers were great, the info was really useful and the activities we did with the education group were really fun."

Professor Mackenzie wished the new students all the best in their studies and encouraged them to make the most of Orientation activities.

"During Orientation you can find all the information you may need to successfully navigate your way through your first few weeks and settle in to your studies," she said.

"At the end of your study journey you will join generations of successful USQ alumni, many of whom have risen to the top of their fields in areas such as accounting, teaching, nursing, engineering and journalism.

"Our graduates boast the highest starting salary in the country, and find full-time employment soon after graduation, as noted by the 2018 Good Universities Guide."
 

 

 

nurses orientation week students teachers usq

