Nurse who cared for thousands says goodbye

GOOD LUCK: Sandra Logue is retiring after 37 years of service at Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home. Cordell Richardson

AN IPSWICH nurse who has helped care for thousands of elderly residents has called time on her career as she prepares to enjoy her own retirement.

Sandra Logue worked at Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home at North Ipswich for 37 years.

She was farewelled at a morning tea with her colleagues and residents yesterday.

Reflecting back on her time in the industry, Mrs Logue said it was a journey she loved every moment of.

"It's hard to believe I was here for 37 years," she said.

"It has gone by really quick, but I have enjoyed seeing the facility grow and modernise."

Mrs Logue came to work at Bundaleer when she needed to return back to work after her husband became ill.

"I lived at Leichhardt and my husband was in the air force. He was unwell so I thought I would need to go back to work," she said.

"My kids were quite small and I had to learn how to drive to get somewhere.

"Because I hadn't worked at a hospital in a while I was told I needed to go and get more experience somewhere, so I applied here.

"I started when I was 33, and I'm almost 70 now, so it's time to retire and let the new blood take over."

During her three decades at Bundaleer, Mrs Logue worked her way through the ranks to become the director of nursing and then nursing care manager. Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home director Susan Dreyer said everyone would miss her friendly smile and hard-working attitude.

"Sandra is such a caring person with a big heart," she said.

"She is a kind and gentle lady who is always ready to lend a hand and help.

"Sandra has shared with others her expertise and skills, and always has an open door policy and is willing to listen to others."

Mrs Logue now plans to travel, spend lots of time working in her garden, read and volunteer at various community groups.