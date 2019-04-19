Nurse sues for $230k after lifting patient

A CURRUMBIN assistant nurse is suing for almost $230,000 after she injured her shoulder lifting a patient at a southern Gold Coast nursing home.

But Bupa Aged Care Tugun claims Jodi Michelle Dyer, 53, already had a shoulder injury that would have required time off.

Ms Dyer has lodged a claim in the Southport District Court, alleging she hurt her shoulder and pectoral muscles helping lift an elderly woman in August 2017, days after the patient was hurt in a fall.

"In the course of so lifting, (the patient) dropped down and thus pulled down on the plaintiff's arm, whereby (Ms Dyer) sustained injuries," the court documents said.

In the court documents, Ms Dyer claims the 97-year-old was not assessed after her fall as a guide to nurses on the best way to lift the woman.

"Had (the woman) been assessed, the reasonable recommendation for her ongoing care ought to have been that she required both a hoist as a living aid and two staff to assist her in all transfers," the documents said.

Ms Dyer alleged that since the injury she was "unable to effectively use her right arm", "effectively precluded from returning to work as an assistant in nursing" and her "ability to engage in everyday domestic tasks as has been limited".

Ms Dyer also claimed Bupa Aged Care failed to undertake timely assessments of patients, did not supply an overhead hoist and failed to enforce appropriate lifting techniques.

Bupa has denied the claims.

Court documents filed by Bupa state: "(Ms Dyer) has capacity to return to work and has in fact returned to work and remains employed."

Bupa also claims Ms Dyer had a "pre-existing symptomatic right shoulder condition (which) would have impacted on (her) employment even if the incident had not occurred".

Its court documents claim medical reports suggest Ms Dyer has a wider range of motion in her shoulder following the incident than before.

Ms Dyer has denied she suffered the same symptoms due to a pre-existing condition.

Bupa has also claimed in court documents Ms Dyer attended three different lifting workshops in the 12 months before she injured her shoulder.

The matter is still before the courts.