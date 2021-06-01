Nurse's gross sex act over little child's face

DISTRESSING CONTENT: A 28-year-old was sentenced in the Townsville District Court for an indecent assault on a young child.

A FORMER nurse who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his 3-year-old stepdaughter after masturbating over her face has been sentenced to serve an intensive corrections order, releasing him into the community.

The 28-year-old who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim was sentenced in the Townsville District Court on Tuesday.

It was heard the man was home alone in March 2019 with the girl who was asleep in the master bedroom when he started to masturbate in the lounge room.

The man then went into the bedroom, took off his pants and masturbated in her face while she was still asleep.

In sentencing, Judge Deborah Richards said the man kissed the girl on the bikini line, next to her vagina over her underpants before her mother came home unexpectedly, discovering him.

The court heard the child remained asleep during the assault.

"You were observed hitting yourself in the head and told her you were sick and needed help, and you pleaded with her not to call the police," Judge Richards said.

The court heard the man was a nurse at the time and had not been able to work in that career since and was now undergoing psychological treatment.

Judge Richards said the man was motivated to address his problems and sentenced him to an intensive corrections order of 12 months imprisonment, to be served in the community.

She said it was "very serious offending" and said a term of imprisonment would normally be imposed "without question".

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Nurse masturbated over 3yo's face