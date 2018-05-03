Number's up for dodgy registration plates

A DRIVER who put dodgy "paper registration plates" on his car was picked up by eagle-eyed Ipswich police.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston told Ipswich Magistrates Court that the registration plate offence had a different aspect from the usual offences.

Sgt Colston said a car driven by Glen Earl was intercepted in Booval at 11.45am on March 28.

Its registration plates were made from paper in the style of a Victorian plate and been stuck on to cover the Queensland registration that had expired.

Earl told police he couldn't remember how the plates got there.

"I hadn't been taking my medication," Earl told magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Glen Maxwell Earl, 50, from Regents Park, pleaded guilty to offences involving car registration plates.

Ms MacCallum noted no real information was offered by Earl and fined him $302.

