Number of patients increase at our emergency departments

THE NUMBER of people presenting to emergency departments across the West Moreton region has increased by 5.5 per cent on the previous year.

Between January and November 2019 emergency department (ED) staff across the region’s five hospitals – Ipswich, Boonah, Esk, Gatton and Laidley, cared for 82,462 patients.

That is 4300 people more than the same period in 2018.

August was the busiest month for presentations, with 8083 people seeking care in a West Moreton Health ED.

Not only has there been an increase in patients, but more of them are in need of urgent care.

Of all ED presentations during the January to December 2019 period, 16,108 were Category 1 or 2 patients, requiring the most urgent attention due to the severity of their conditions. That figure represents an 11.5 per cent increase year on year.

West Moreton Health Executive Director, Ipswich Hospital, Michael Lewczuk said despite the growth, across the same period the median time Ipswich Hospital patients waited to see an emergency department clinician ranged from 13 to 26 minutes.

“As Queensland’s fastest growing hospital and health region in relative terms, demand for emergency care in West Moreton is increasing each year, and the people we are seeing are sicker.

“People brought to emergency departments with life-threatening conditions will always be seen immediately.

“This is due to the triage scale, which was developed at Ipswich Hospital more than 20 years ago and is now used internationally.

“As a registered nurse by training, I know that the triage system – which allows the sickest patients to be seen first – is the fairest, most humane and most efficient way to run an Emergency Department.

“It can be an inconvenience for people with minor conditions who have to wait longer to be seen, but it saves lives and that’s what we’re here for.”