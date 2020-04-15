Menu
The NSW Government has postponed the September local government elections for 12 months to September 2021.
Number of informal votes high in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
15th Apr 2020 4:16 PM
WITH the Ipswich mayor and four council divisions now officially declared by the Electoral Commission of Queensland, the number of informal votes cast throughout the election has been revealed.

More than 7 per cent of the votes placed for mayor were informal, which totalled more than 7700 votes, according to the ECQ website.

That percentage was significantly higher than other council areas, including Brisbane City Council where only 2.69 per cent of the votes were informal.

The Lockyer Valley region had even less, with only 1.56 per cent of informal votes across the council area.

Division 2 had the lowest percentage of informal votes at only 5.06 per cent.

The other three divisions received just over 6 per cent of informal votes each, with more than 70 per cent of the vote counted.

An informal vote occurs when the ballot paper hasn’t been completed correctly.

An informal vote does not contribute to the election results.

