Number of dementia cases expected to explode in city by 2058

A survey has found people are unsure how to support or communicate with someone living with the disease.

THE number of people living with dementia in the Ipswich area is expected to double in the next 40 years, prompting Dementia Australia to call for more awareness.

This month is Dementia Awareness Month.

Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and is on the rise.

In the electorates of Blair, Moreton, Oxley and Wright, which take in all of Ipswich, there are about 9663 people living with dementia.

The number is expected to increase to 13,626 by 2028 and 27,641 by 2058.

Dementia Australia honorary medical advisor Professor Henry Brodaty said with the prevalence of dementia increasing, it was vital Ipswich residents understood how they could make a difference to people living with dementia.

"The figures show that all Australians will be impacted by dementia in some way through caring for someone, knowing a friend or family member or receiving a diagnosis themselves," Prof Brodaty said.

Updated figures reveal there are more than 436,000 Australians living with dementia and about 250 new cases discovered every day.

This number is projected to increase to 590,000 in 10 years and almost 1.1 million by 2058.

Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe said one of the biggest issues people face following a diagnosis of dementia was social isolation, as friends, family and their community struggled to understand how to support and include people living with the disease.

"Dementia can be one of the most profoundly isolating conditions, despite the fact it is impacting so many people," Ms McCabe said.

"What has been heartening to see, though, is that 80 per cent of people surveyed had heard of dementia and, of those people, a further three in four people were able to correctly identify basic facts about dementia.

"Despite this knowledge, it is concerning that four out of five people surveyed believe that others feel uncomfortable around people with dementia and two in three believe that individuals have a negative perception of people with dementia."