Health

Number of COVID-19 cases in region doubles in 24 hours

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Mar 2020 1:25 PM
THE number of coronavirus cases in the West Moreton Health region has almost doubled in the past 24 hours.

Queensland Health confirmed there are 70 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 625.

The total number of confirmed cases in the West Moreton stands at 31, up from 17 yesterday.

Contact tracing is underway for all the new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of new cases in Queensland are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

The number of cases confirmed each day is expected to vary as the pandemic continues.

Queensland Health is urging people to practice good hygiene and stay home if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

coronavirusipswich west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

